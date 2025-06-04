Should The Nets Keep This Emerging 3-And-D Specialist?
It was an unimpressive season for the Brooklyn Nets, but one pleasant surprise did emerge.
After bouncing between the NBA and the G-League for the first few years of his professional career, Tyrese Martin became a consistent contributor with the Nets last season.
Through 60 games, the UConn product averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and two assists while playing 21.9 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing didn’t waste much time making his presence felt. In just his sixth game with the team, Martin knocked down eight of ten three-pointers while scoring a career-high 30 points, setting a franchise record for the most points in a game by a player on a two-way contract.
After putting together several strong performances, including a 19-point, 4-rebound outing against the Warriors and a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Pistons, his deal was upgraded to a standard NBA contract.
Besides his contributions as a shooter, Martin has also proven to be a capable wing defender since he began playing extended minutes.
Once his contract was converted in February, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez praised Martin's mentality and impact on the team.
“He’s worked the whole summer. He’s about what we’re trying to build here. He helps us build the culture. Nobody deserves it more than him,” Fernandez said.
After his collegiate career at UConn, Martin was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round (51st overall) before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks. During his lone season in Atlanta, he split his time between the NBA and the G-League, playing 16 games for the Hawks and 30 games for the College Park Skyhawks.
After spending the 2023–2024 season with the Iowa Wolves of the G-League, he joined the Nets ahead of this season on a training camp deal that was eventually converted to a two-way contract.
Martin credited Fernandez for helping him regain confidence after spending time away from the league.
"They say you just need one coach to believe in you, and I feel like Jordi was that guy for me and gave me a chance,” said Martin.
Although he signed a two-year contract in February, the Nets hold a club option for next season, which they must decide on by June 29.
Martin’s career seems to be on an upward trajectory, and holding onto him won't break the bank. As a young player who has demonstrated a willingness to improve along with concrete results, Brooklyn should see how this plays out.