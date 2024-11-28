Brooklyn Nets Stat of the Week: Tyrese Martin Explodes for 30 Points
Tyrese Martin, have yourself a night.
The Nets’ two-way guard was pivotal in Brooklyn’s 127-117 win against the Phoenix Suns, exploding for a career-high 30 points on eight made threes. Martin had only scored 33 total points in 21 NBA games before Wednesday’s game.
By the time the first quarter had finished, the 25-year-old had already scored nine points on a trifecta of 3-pointers, surpassing his previous highest score of six. Martin went on to cash in five more shots from downtown, also comfortably an NBA-best for him. He now holds the Nets franchise record for most points scored by a two-way player.
Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernández summed up Martin’s game: "Unbelievable.” He said that performances like Martin’s off the bench put pressure on the rest of the group and encourage “healthy competition.”
“We've been on him with being ready to shoot, cutting to open up the paint and he was just amazing,” Fernández added. “He played a very mature game, so [I[m] very happy for him because he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities. Now, the opportunity came [in] back-to-back games, and he took advantage of it.”
Martin will likely continue to receive more playing time given the Nets’ current deck of injuries, namely Cam Thomas’ left hamstring strain which will keep him out of action for at least three weeks. It will be difficult to keep Martin out of the rotation if he continues responding like that.
Martin, a former Atlanta Hawks prospect, first joined the Nets on an Exhibit 10 contract for training camp and preseason. He then beat Killian Hayes and Amari Bailey for the team's final two-way deal.
A former Rhode Island and UConn standout in college, Martin was the No. 51 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He spent most of his rookie season in the G League with Atlanta's affiliate. In his second NBA season, Martin signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves but spent his entire season in the G League after not getting signed to an NBA contract.
Before his breakout against the Suns, Martin had appeared in five games for Brooklyn this season. He’d averaged 2.4 points in 7.8 minutes per game. Next, the Nets return home to face the Orlando Magic on Friday night in NBA Cup action.
