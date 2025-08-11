The Case for Cam Thomas as a Perfect Fit With the Detroit Pistons
Last season, the Detroit Pistons took a major leap. Cade Cunningham emerged as one of the best guards in the entire NBA, and through shrewd veteran additions, the Pistons clinched their first playoff berth since the 2018-19 campaign.
Two of Detroit's vital vets—Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley—won't be available next year, compromising the team's offensive output. Hardaway moved on to the Denver Nuggets, and Beasley is dealing with some off-court issues. Could a young, crafty guard in Brooklyn be the answer?
Cam Thomas, currently in a contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets, would be a perfect fit next to Cunningham if the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement. He's still just 23, is one of the most dangerous isolation scorers the league has to offer and could be available as an unrestricted free agent as soon as next summer.
With the pieces he'd be surrounded with in Detroit, the basketball match almost makes too much sense. However, what would the Nets' motivation be to help Thomas head to the Motor City?
Assuming Thomas doesn't leave straight-up after spending the upcoming season on the qualifying offer, Brooklyn should look toward a sign-and-trade if its top offensive weapon ultimately wants out. The Nets could capitalize by attempting to pry Jaden Ivey—the fifth-overall pick just three years ago—away from the Pistons.
Ivey was on his way to a career year in 2024-25 before injuries derailed his season, limiting him to just 30 appearances. Still, Ivey managed to average 17.6 points per game as a second option while raising his shooting efficiency to 46% from the field. He's more of an all-around guard rather than a facilitator, which would fit perfectly next to Brooklyn's incoming rookie class.
In this hypothetical—which surely would have more moving parts involved than simply Thomas and Ivey—both sides benefit. The Nets get another young guard, but one that benefits the likes of Egor Demin and Nolan Traore, while the Pistons gain added offensive firepower next to their rising star in Cunningham.
This is purely speculation under the presumption that Thomas is truly finished with Brooklyn, which isn't yet a guarantee. Things could still be worked out between him and the organization, but if that doesn't prove true, Ievy would be a fantastic consolation prize.
Imagine a lineup of Demin, Ivey, Ziaire Williams, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton. While that's no title-contending starting five, it's surely an improvement on what the Nets sent out last season.