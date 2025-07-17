The G League Will Play a Pivotal Role in Brooklyn Nets' Rookie Class Development
The Brooklyn Nets' NBA Summer League team is not one to remember. With four of their five first-round picks participating, expectations were high for better results than a winless record.
No need to worry yet, though. All of the Nets' rookies are 19 years old, aside from Danny Wolf, and NBA Summer League is not the best measure of how a player will look on the real roster.
Given the youth and international talent that Brooklyn acquired in this year's draft, it's evident that there is a long-term vision for this class. It's essential to set realistic expectations for the rookies to support their development. Although there were some disappointing performances in Las Vegas, there were still moments where they showed potential.
This brings us to the important role of Brooklyn's G League affiliate in providing players the opportunity to gain experience and address their weaknesses.
The Nets are in the early stages of a rebuild, which means the front office and coaching staff may allow rookies time to correct their mistakes while on the court in Brooklyn. However, it is essential to strike a balance between developing young talent and keeping established players satisfied to ensure the organization runs successfully.
All three players of the Nets' 2023 draft class spent time with the Long Island Nets and they reaped the benefits to eventually get time with the main roster.
Dariq Whitehead's time in the G League helped him recover from his injury-riddled past and get ready for when he received a call-up. Noah Clowney began his career as a quieter presence, but took time in Long Island to become a better vocal leader.
"He can come off as a guy who doesn't talk that much," Whitehead said at the 2024 G League Showcase. "But he's been talking a lot more, putting guys in the right spots, and that benefits the team."
A trip to Long Island can provide this new group of rookies time to adjust to NBA-level basketball. Every member of the Nets' 2025 draft class will likely see G League action.
"You can see the development path there (in Long Island)," General Manager Sean Marks said. "I assume some of these guys will definitely spend some time in Long Island."