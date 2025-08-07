The Impact of D’Angelo Russell’s Praise for the Brooklyn Nets
Remember when much of the basketball world assumed that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant ending up on the New York Knicks was a foregone conclusion? Six years ago, practically every daytime sports talk show was discussing the likelihood of the duo teaming up in the Big Apple—which did end up happening.
It just wasn't with the Knicks. Irving and Durant decided the Brooklyn Nets were the right fit.
And maybe that decision was purely based on the chaotic state New York's franchise was in at the time. That's totally possible. However, Brooklyn is known around the league as a well-run organization, a sentiment emphasized by D'Angelo Russell's recent comments.
"The organization of Brooklyn is different. It's unlike any other. The performance team, coach, everything about Brooklyn is different than you would expect," Russell said in a video posted to the r/nba Reddit community. "And I've been around the league where, I came from the Lakers, where the structure is not the same. and then I go to Brooklyn, where it’s all structure, and it taught me how to be a professional."
Sure, perhaps Russell's comments will fade into irrelevancy. But it's not common for a single team to receive as much praise as the Nets often do, and that's a testament to how Brooklyn operates from top to bottom.
Instances such as these can be vital for a franchise, especially one without a face. The Nets are still searching for their superstar—assuming they didn't draft one in June—and the narratives that could be derived from Russell's comments could assist Brooklyn in its eventual pursuit.
Now, will Russell's experience with the team alone ultimately sway the decision of a player such as Giannis Antetokounmpo? Absolutely not, but it could add to the draw.
Antetokounmpo has already watched—and played against—Irving and Durant when they both resided in Kings County. If the Nets were worthy of their presence, and eventually James Harden's, they're worthy of the Greek Freak's.
And this isn't exclusive to Antetokounmpo. This goes for any of the NBA's top-tier talent that may come available over the coming seasons.
Equipped with one of, if not the best, markets in the entire country, operating as a unit that players not only respect but actively seek, will give Brooklyn a massive advantage over its peers.
Once the time is right for the Nets to contend, don't be surprised when they're meeting with the biggest names in free agency.