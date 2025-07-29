The Offseason Move Going Under the Radar for Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have fully bought into the rebuild this offseason after taking five players in the 2025 NBA Draft and trading away Cameron Johnson. Retaining young players was an important value for the Nets' front office after re-signing restricted free agents Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe.
The latter has a case for Brooklyn's most underrated offseason move. Sharpe will still be 23 years old at the start of the regular season, and he is coming off a career year in many ways. Given that the Nets went guard-heavy in the NBA Draft, that could mean the organization trusts him as a rotational front-court piece.
Sharpe logged 18.1 minutes per game in 50 games last season, the most of his career. That led to career highs in the five major statistical categories. His efficiency did go down, but that was also a product of Sharpe getting more three-point attempts.
Brooklyn got one of the best bargain contracts in the association with him as well. The former North Carolina Tar Heel will make $12 million over the next two seasons before becoming a free agent in the 2027 offseason.
Compared to the Indiana Pacers' Isaiah Jackson, who was a member of the same draft class as Sharpe, there is a difference of about $1 million per year and one extra year on Jackson's contract. Sharpe averaged more points and rebounds than Jackson over the past two seasons.
In ESPN's projected depth chart for the 2025-26 season, Sharpe is yet again backing up Nic Claxton. However, with Drew Timme having an impressive performance during the NBA Summer League, Sharpe will need to be at his best to increase his playing time.
Sharpe has the potential to be a dominant player in the NBA, particularly with the development of his shot selection. Before last season, his average shooting distance was never more than four feet. However, in his most recent season, Sharpe's average shooting distance increased to 6.6 feet.
The Nets' center is already one of the best rebounders when considering per-36-minute statistics. Expanding his offensive skills would greatly benefit his game. While Sharpe may not be widely recognized by casual NBA fans, his game has the potential to surprise many in the upcoming season.