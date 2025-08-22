The One Player Who Should Start at Power Forward for the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets decided to focus on the backcourt at the 2025 NBA Draft, a choice that made plenty of sense given the struggles in that area last season, compounded by the free agency exit of D'Angelo Russell.
Brooklyn's guard spots were most in need of an upgrade, which the franchise accomplished. But there's still one position that could cause some issues in 2025-26, and that's the power forward position.
It seems the Nets' philosophy here has been to play oversized threes at the four. 2023 first-rounder Noah Clowney has more traditional small forward traits than power forward traits, and next season's projected starter, Michael Porter Jr., is a 6-foot-10 scoring threat at the wing. But neither are true power forwards. That's because Brooklyn doesn't really have a true power forward on the roster.
Danny Wolf, one of five players selected in June's draft, is probably the closest the Nets will get to a traditional four. Yet, it feels wrong classifying him as such because he possesses such a unique skillset.
With so many unorthodox options at the position, whoever presents the best fit with the highest production should get the role. Who might that be? Well, training camp should answer that question. If Wolf enjoys a preseason breakout, the job could be his. Maybe Porter improves defensively now that he's back under head coach Jordi Fernandez, and he emerges as the top choice. Perhaps even the recently acquired Haywood Highsmith can make a push for the job, assuming his rehab doesn't hold him out of camp.
Given the familiarity between player and coach, it seems incredibly likely that Porter ends up being the guy—and he should be. Cam Thomas remains an enigma in the late stages of the offseason, and Brooklyn is going to need a pure scorer to step up.
Porter rarely played the position during his time with the Denver Nuggets, especially once they acquired Aaron Gordon back in 2021. He may need to adjust to the new role, but with his frame and offensive ability, he could be a nightmare at the four spot.
Plus, over the last two seasons, Porter has proven to be a very capable rebounder. In the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns, he grabbed seven rebounds per night, a massive improvement from the 5.5 mark he posted in 2022-23.
Porter should be viewed as the guy until otherwise stated. He was brought in to make an impact, and Brooklyn needs for that to happen while Porter is manning the power forward position.