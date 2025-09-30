Three Brooklyn Nets With the Most to Prove in the 2025-26 Season
Entering year two of a complete rebuild, expectations aren't high for the Brooklyn Nets. However, as they continue the youth movement, many of the team's veterans are not only expected to produce, but some may be on track to have career-best campaigns. Here are three members of the 2025-26 roster who have the most to prove ahead of the regular season:
1. Michael Porter Jr.
Brooklyn's marquee addition finally gets a chance to be a primary offensive weapon after six professional seasons. He reunites with Jordi Fernandez, his former assistant with the Denver Nuggets, and should have some defensive pressure alleviated by Cam Thomas' presence. Porter experienced the best years of his career—especially defensively—under Fernandez, and that production should translate. He'll have to live up to the expectations, and until he does, he has much to prove to the Nets fan base.
2. Nic Claxton
Like Porter, Claxton should have no issue proving himself—but that doesn't mean he won't have to. 2024-25 was a rough season for all Nets involved, especially Claxton. He regressed from the version we saw prior to Brooklyn's commitment to a full-fledged rebuild, which was disappointing, to say the least. However, a back issue carries much of the blame, but that's been cleaned up ahead of the regular season. He absolutely has the ability—and should be expected—to bounce back, but will still need to prove that he can get back to the dominant play he exhibited two years ago.
3. Terance Mann
Mann, a Brooklyn native, was essentially traded for nothing this summer. The Atlanta Hawks sent him and the rights to Dake Powell to Brooklyn simply as a thank you for taking on his contract—which is quite disrespectful given the level of play we've come to expect from Mann. He's been an above-average role player for his entire career, and his mentality and playstyle will translate seamlessly into Fernandez's culture. He may not remain a Net past the trade deadline, but Mann could absolutely reintroduce himself as one of the league's top glue guys, which could land him with a title contender come February while simultaneously giving Brooklyn a return on its investment.