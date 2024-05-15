Today in Nets History: Kidd, Kittles Lead New Jersey to Franchise's First Conference Finals Appearance
As the Brooklyn Nets watch the second round of the NBA Playoffs from home this season, today marks the anniversary of a special achievement for the franchise.
On May 15, 2002, the top-seeded New Jersey Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 103-95, dispatching Charlotte in five games. The win marked the first advancement to the Eastern Conference Finals in the team's history.
Kidd led all scorers in the rout, finishing with 23 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds in 42 minutes of action to propel New Jersey to the series victory. Kerry Kittles turned in 18 points of his own, providing a timely boost in the twilight of his career.
Other notable performances feature Keith Van Horn 16 points and seven rebounds, and No. 1 pick Kenyon Martin with 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Nets ultimately secured a date with the Paul Pierce-led Boston Celtics, who like Charlotte, proved to be no match for Kidd and company. The Nets went on to defeat Boston in six games, recording another historic triumph en route to their first NBA Finals appearance, before being swept by Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2002 championship.
The 2001-02 season served as a foundation for the franchise to build on, propelling them back to the Finals the following season where they would lose in six games to the San Antonio Spurs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.