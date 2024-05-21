Today in Nets History: New Jersey Falls to Walker, Celtics in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals
With the 2024 NBA Conference Finals beginning today, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves at home. Having missed the postseason for the first time since 2018, Nets fans must now reminisce about the franchise's past playoff success.
On May 21, 2002, the New Jersey Nets fell in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, 93-86. Despite a ridiculous 23-10-16 stat-line from Jason Kidd and an impressive 22-and-5 from Kenyon Martin, New Jersey was unable to overcome Boston's balanced attack. The Celtic's star Paul Pierce, then just 24 years old, played nearly the whole game. He turned in 46 minutes, resulting in 18 points and 14 rebounds on a gross 15% shooting. But Pierce's lackluster performance didn't doom the Nets that night in New Jersey, former Kentucky star Antoine Walker did.
The three-time All-Star torched Kidd and company, posting 26 points and 11 rebounds. Boston received a larger boost from their role-players than New Jersey, as Eric Williams, Tony Delk, Tony Battie and former-Net Kenny Anderson combined for 41 points in the rout.
The Nets had very little help from Richard Jefferson, the 2002 All-Rookie Second Teamer, posting just two points on three shots in the dissapointing loss.
New Jersey followed up the falter with another dud, falling in game 3 94-90 in Boston. Facing a 2-1 deficit, the Nets ripped off three straight wins, two being on the road, en route to their first NBA Finals appearance in team history.
Despite the valiant turnaround, New Jersey went on to be swept by the Shaq-and-Kobe-led Los Angeles Lakers in the 2002 NBA Finals.
