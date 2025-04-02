Who Could Nets Replace D'Angelo Russell With in Free Agency?
One of the storylines surrounding the Brooklyn Nets throughout the season was the return of D'Angelo Russell, who made his way back to the Barclays Center in the trade that sent Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the half-season he's been with the Nets, Russell is averaging 13.3 points on 37.4 percent shooting from the field.
While the 29-year-old made his way back to the team with which he spent several seasons previously, he did so on the final year of his two-year contract that he originally signed with the Lakers. Given this, Russell is set to become an unrestricted free agent, meaning teams from around the league are able to sit down and try to negotiate a deal with him and his agent.
If the Brooklyn front office is able to reach an agreement on a new deal with the veteran guard, there are a few other options they have in free agency.
Malcolm Brogdon
Given that as things stand, Russell is the Nets' starting point guard, they'll have to look at other backcourt candidates who can replicate his stats. This could lead them in the direction of former Sixth Man of the Year award winner Malcolm Brogdon, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
This season has seen Brogdon struggle to get ample time on the court as he has missed significant time due to a sprain to his left ankle. In the 24 games that he has managed to get onto the court, he's averaged 12.7 points on 43.3 percent shooting, as well as roughly four assists per game. These numbers are a decline from where the 32-year-old was in either of his last two seasons, but they're still on par with what Russell has managed to put up this season.
Given that Brogdon has managed to adapt back to a starting role, after coming off of the bench in 67 games during the 2022-23 season with the Boston Celtics, it's clear that he could walk into Brooklyn's backcourt out of the gate.
Tre Jones
Tre Jones has managed to break into the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup on several occasions this season, proving to be quite the offensive threat. Starting in nine of his 18 appearances for the Bulls, the former Duke star is putting up 11.5 points per night while being very efficient from beyond the arc, converting on 50 percent of his shots from deep.
Given the talent that Jones has had to share the backcourt with, mainly former sixth overall pick Josh Giddey as well as Colby White, he's managed to carve out his own spot in Billy Donovan's system. His efficiency from the field alone would do numbers to help out Brooklyn's offense, which converts shots at the second-lowest rate in the league.
In his current contract, which he penned ahead of the 2023-24 season as a part of the San Antonio Spurs, Jones took home $19 million over the course of two years. This caused him to take less than $10 million of his respective team's salary caps, which could be a teaser to what he'd want in the upcoming offseason.
