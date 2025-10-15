Was It Time for the Nets to End the Dariq Whitehead Experiment?
Two years after the Brooklyn Nets made Dariq Whitehead the 22nd-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the former Duke standout now finds himself searching for a new home.
Brooklyn parted ways with Whitehead yesterday, waiving the 21-year-old in an attempt to rectify an overabundance of player personnel. In two years with the franchise, Whitehead averaged 5.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from beyond the arc, but these stats don't tell the full story.
Whitehead was limited to just two appearances in his rookie campaign and made 20 for Brooklyn in 2024-25. While there was some real, steady improvement from the combo guard last season, he ultimately didn't show enough to warrant a roster spot for a third year in a row.
The injuries were certainly a major culprit in Whitehead's lack of development, and while he likely does belong somewhere in the NBA, it wasn't with the Nets. In many ways, it was time for Brooklyn to end the Whitehead experiment.
He was drafted during a transitional period in Brooklyn, as the franchise had just dealt Kevin Durant and appeared primed to build around Mikal Bridges moving forward. Obviously, that didn't happen, and as the team shifted into a new era, Whitehead seemed to fit less and less—regardless of the evident talent.
But the Nets just added five first-rounders in June's draft, each of whom must play if the coaching staff hopes to develop them properly, so there was no way Whitehead would climb ahead of them. The additions of veterans Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith, on top of the retention of Cam Thomas, made it even more unlikely for Whitehead to crack the rotation.
And just because it was time for Brooklyn to move on doesn't mean the same can't apply to Whitehead himself. A fresh change of scenery could do wonders for his career, as he probably ends up with an organization that has the resources available to unlock the potential he displayed in college.
Sometimes, in sports, you see the rare win-win trade. In this scenario, it looks like the Nets and Whitehead may have sprinkled that complexity on top of a transaction that oftentimes spells the end of one's NBA career. But for Whitehead, this is exactly what he needs.
As long as Brooklyn's fanbase doesn't see him immediately sign with the Nets' cross-town rival, the New York Knicks, there's a good bet they'll continue to root for Whitehead regardless of where he lands.