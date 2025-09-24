What are Realistic Expectations for Ben Saraf this Season?
The Brooklyn Nets had a busy 2025 NBA Draft, making five first-round selections. While guys like Egor Demin, Drake Powell, and Danny Wolf have been making headlines, one of those first-round picks seems to be flying under the radar.
The Nets took Israeli guard Ben Saraf with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 draft. Saraf got lost in the shuffle of the other Brooklyn first-round picks, but is a very interesting prospect and player for the Nets to utilize this season. And it seems like he's already impressing his new teammates.
The Nets had their media day for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday, with players, coaches, and general manager Sean Marks all giving their thoughts on the upcoming season. And one consistent theme kept coming up: Saraf has been impressive so far.
Saraf has something that the other rookies in the Nets class don't: professional experience. He played with Ratiopharm Ulm in the EuroCup last season, averaging 12.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 41.9% from the field, but just 22.2% from behind the arc. While it's not the NBA, playing in the EuroCup is still a professional experience for Saraf that could pay huge dividends for him.
When it comes to his role on the Nets this season, things get tricky. At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, Saraf is probably best suited for point or shooting guard minutes. He's a little undersized to play forward at the current moment. And with the Nets' backcourt depth a little thin, Saraf could carve out a bench role for himself at some point this season.
Cam Thomas and most likely Egor Demin will be the backcourt starters for Brooklyn this season, with the backup spots up for grabs. Saraf will compete with fellow rookies Drake Powell and Nolan Traore, as well as guys like Kobe Bufkin and Tyson Etienne, for those minutes. Saraf's playmaking, court vision, and defensive upside could give him an edge for those backup minutes.
But his poor shooting could derail that if not addressed quickly. Saraf was a paultry 22.2% from three in the EuroCup. In four Summer League games, he shot just 30.4% from the field and was 0-4 from three. While he flashed elite playmaking in those four games, dishing out 3.7 assists per game in 23 minutes a night, the shooting was a big issue once again.
Saraf is an intriguing prospect for the Nets and might benefit greatly from some time in the G-League this year. While the raw skills and traits are great, until his shooting improves, it might be difficult for Saraf to see consistent NBA minutes in 2025-26.