What Are the Nets Most Valuable Future Draft Picks
If you've paid any attention to the transactions that the Brooklyn Nets have pulled off over the past few years, it's become clear that the franchise is in a rebuilding phase.
Rather than forcing the unlikely possibility of being an immediate contender, the Nets have emphasized the future and have stockpiled draft picks throughout the rest of the decade.
In a recent ranking put together by CBS Sports' Sam Quinn, he explained that Nets have some of the most valuable traded draft picks in the league for the upcoming future. According to Quinn, three of Brooklyn's future draft picks rank among the top ten on his list.
2029 First Round Pick (Acquired from Phoenix)
After trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, the Nets acquired four first round picks, including Phoenix's 2029 draft pick. With Phoenix also heading into a rebuild, their next few years don't look too bright, which would ultimately benefit Brooklyn in the future.
"It's far enough away that Booker will likely have declined or been traded. It's close enough that if Booker is eventually traded, most of the picks acquired in that trade won't have borne fruit yet," said Quinn. "Unlike the 2031 pick, Phoenix will still have dead Bradley Beal money on its books in 2029."
Based on Quinn's rankings, this pick is the third-most valuable first round pick that any team has acquired through a trade.
2028 First Round Pick (Acquired from Phoenix)
The Nets also received a 2028 first round pick swap in the Durant deal. Just a year ahead the Nets highest-graded pick on the list, Nets fans will likely spend the next few years silently (or proudly) rooting against Phoenix in hopes of their own franchise reaping the benefits.
"Phoenix has some of the most valuable owed picks in the entire league. The cherry on top of this one, though, is that the Nets do not necessarily need to swap it with their own pick," Quinn said. "They also have that 2028 76ers pick provided it actually conveys, and they can swap that one instead of their own if they need to."
This future pick ranked as the ninth-most valuable traded first round pick that any team has.
2032 First Round Pick (Acquired from Denver)
Finally, a pick not associated with the Phoenix Suns. After trading Cameron Johnson to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr., the Nets also acquired an unprotected 2032 first round pick.
While the Nuggets are just a few years removed from an NBA Finals win, and remain a top contender, Nikola Jokic would be entering his 18th season in the NBA if he is still playing in 2032. More than likely, the Nuggets franchise as we know it would no longer be the same, and there's a chance they won't be nearly as successful.
"Very few players have ever remained stars at that age. The only big men ever to make an All-NBA Team after their 37th birthday were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Karl Malone. It's possible, but not likely," Quinn said. "And even if Jokić is still a Nugget and still a star in 2032, there's plenty of time between now and then for Brooklyn to leverage the chance he isn't into a good trade."