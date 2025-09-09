What do Nets' Rookies Need to do to Reach All-Rookie Status?

The 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team:



▪️ Stephon Castle of @spurs

▪️ Zach Edey of @memgrizz

▪️ Zaccharie Risacher of @ATLHawks

▪️ Alex Sarr of @WashWizards

▪️ Jaylen Wells of @memgrizz