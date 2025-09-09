What do Nets' Rookies Need to do to Reach All-Rookie Status?
The last time the Brooklyn Nets had a player make an All-Rookie team was in the 2014-15 season, when Bojan Bogdanovic made Second Team. The last time a player made First Team was Mason Plumlee in the 2013-14 season.
If there was a time for Brooklyn to break the dry spell, it's now. Five players were selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, and it has been clearly stated that the organization is currently undergoing a rebuild.
It could be seen as a failure if not a single rookie makes either of the teams when there are 10 slots available. Throughout NBA history, there have been players who made an All-Rookie team and that remained their only honor in the league, and on the flip side, players who did not make either All-Rookie team and went on to have Hall of Fame careers.
By reviewing the statistics and overall impact of recent All-Rookie players, we can evaluate the likelihood of some of the Nets' newcomers earning this honor in 2026.
The 2024-25 All-Rookie First Team was led by Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and rounded out by players who filled up stat sheets and helped their teams reach the playoffs.
The Second Team in the 2024-25 season did not have a single player who averaged more than 10 points per game, and only one player reached the postseason.
Starting with the guards from the first team (because the Nets have no shortage of rookie guards), Castle and Jaylen Wells both averaged double-digit points per game, but they also shot sub-43% from the field. It was clear from NBA Summer League play that efficiency will be an issue for Brooklyn's young backcourt.
The 2024 rookie class was stacked with talent at the forward positions. Zach Edey and Alex Sarr have made a significant impact in the paint on both ends of the floor, each averaging over six rebounds and one block per game. The Nets' lone forward of their draft class, Danny Wolf, already projects as a solid rebounder and defender based on his three seasons of college basketball and three games in Las Vegas.
Zaccharie Risacher is the only true wing on either of last season's All-Rookie teams. Drake Powell is the only rookie wing for Brooklyn. It is unrealistic to see Powell replicate the No. 1 pick's 12.6 points per game and 52.7% effective field goal percentage on the way to a play-in appearance.
Most Likely Nets' Rookies
Considering what last year's class needed to achieve All-Rookie honors, it should be expected that Egor Demin will earn a spot on one of these teams, assuming he stays healthy. The playmaking stats will come with him taking over starting point guard duties and passing the ball to the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas.
The 2024-25 All-Rookie teams saw multiple big men receive honors based on rebounding and defensive stats. Wolf is in a good spot to see consistent minutes off the bench behind Porter Jr. If he can average around eight points, five rebounds and put up defensive numbers, there will be a dialogue for the No. 27 pick.
The dark horse for the Nets has to be Nolan Traoré. He also has a clear path to minutes as a backup to Demin. Despite his poor performance at NBA Summer League, Traoré has a combination of speed and playmaking to keep defenses on their toes.