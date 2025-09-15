What Does the Kobe Bufkin Trade Mean for Brooklyn Nets?
On Monday, the ever-active Brooklyn Nets made yet another deal, trading with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire young guard Kobe Bufkin.
Monday’s deal is just of many offseason moves made on Brooklyn’s end as the team tries to reposition itself for the future.
But what does Bufkin’s addition actually mean for Brooklyn?
It firstly signifies that the team is very much still in developmental mode, if that wasn’t clear via its record five first-round selections at the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Nets took gambles on as many as four ball-handlers, including Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and even big man Danny Wolf. Bufkin now joins a Nets squad that is going to have tons of optionality, though one where plenty will be fighting for limited time.
Bufkin’s addition also portrays that Brooklyn isn’t happy with simply rebuilding through the draft, and they’ll continue to keep their options open, be it through trading, signing or drafting.
Bufkin is a worthy gamble, especially given the team is reportedly only giving up cash considerations.
Selected just outside lottery at No. 15 in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bufkin was unable to find his NBA groove with the Hawks, averaging just 5.0 points on 37% shooting in total across two seasons. He played just 11.9 minutes per game across 27 NBA contests, largely looking out of sorts on both ends.
Still, Bufkin does have promise as an eventual rotational level guard. He has some shake with the ball in-hand, and enough feel to potentially function as a decision-maker. He’ll certainly need to improve his shooting splits — as he shot just 22% from three with Atlanta — but will have ample opportunity to do so in Brooklyn.
He's shown flashes in the G League, quite obviously being a head above the competition there. Across 14 games in the 2023-24 G League season, he averaged 23.6 points on 45% shooting, hitting on a blistering 36% of over seven attempts from beyond the arc.
The Nets will open up their preseason with a bout against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 10, and will tip off their 2025-26 regular season with a bout against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 22.