What is a Realistic Ceiling for the Brooklyn Nets This Season?
The goal for the Brooklyn Nets this season is simple: develop the young players, keep expectations low and try to put the team in a position to get a superstar in the draft. Of all 30 NBA teams, few are expected to do worse than the Nets, who are projected to finish as a bottom-three team in the Eastern Conference and (most likely) the entire league.
The Nets still have to figure out their final roster, but a rotation headlined by restricted free agent Cam Thomas and newly-acquired wing Michael Porter Jr. will be in place, along with five first-round picks. The problem is that not many people around the league view them in high regard.
All of this is to say that while the Nets went 26-56 last season, they're expected to be even worse in 2026. The floor has gotten even lower, but their ceiling has gone overlooked.
Many forget that the Eastern Conference is significantly weaker this season, which gives many backend teams a shot at the Play-In Tournament. While the Nets aren't necessarily in that conversation, teams like the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks could end up flopping with injuries and major movement this offseason.
The Nets in the Play-In is a long shot, but it isn't impossible. If rookies like Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, and the rest pan out, Brooklyn could tally more wins than people expect.
Last year, the Nets' win-loss total was comically low at 19.5, and head coach Jordi Fernandez passed it before the end of February. He showed a lot of promise in his first season as an NBA head coach and has more weapons to work with this year. It's not ludicrous to believe he can exceed everyone's expectations.
However, it's also important not to set the ceiling too high. Realistically, with many new faces on the roster, Brooklyn's ceiling would be sneaking into the Play-In Tournament while still having a losing record. Remember, many project the team to finish last or second-to-last in the East.
Unless Demin or another rookie breaks out as a star, the Nets will find success this season playing fast-paced, team basketball. Expect fewer wins than last year, but the ceiling could be the 10th or 11th seed in the conference while surpassing 30 wins.