What Moves Should the Nets Make as Free Agency Starts?
The Brooklyn Nets enter the NBA offseason with a set direction after pulling off a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, however, this team may not be done making moves yet, according to rumors. Veterans are still on the roster who could be moved for more assets, and a real firesale could occur in Brooklyn.
Of course, if the Nets decide to stay silent they still exit the summer in a rebuild, which for many is a win in itself. But there is still work that can get done to give the team an even brighter future.
Trade Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dennis Schroder
Three solid veterans on the Nets' roster could easily get moved for significant capital. Johnson has been the most involved in trade rumors, as the forward is making $23.6 million per year. After a down year, his value has decreased a bit, but he can still provide great defense while being a solid offensive talent.
Finney-Smith would bring back the most trade value out of these three players. He can guard one through five, being a hound anywhere on the court while being able to extend his range on the other end. For teams looking to improve forward depth and defense, Finney-Smith should be at the top of their list.
Schroder, while an aging veteran, can still be an impactful point guard off of the bench. The German averaged 14.6 points and 6.0 assists in 29 games with the Nets, a big enough sample size to warrant interest from teams thirsty for guard depth.
Whether these vets get packaged, or each separately dealt, Brooklyn can bring back young players or even more draft capital by moving them.
Look to Sign Young Free Agent
The Nets were able to get Nicolas Claxton to re-sign with the team on a four-year, $100 million deal. With standout players like Claxton and Cam Thomas, Brooklyn is clearly getting younger, and new cap space could allow them to go after a young free agent this offseason.
The only notable free agent under 25 is Tyrese Maxey, however, some extremely young players could see time in Brooklyn, warranting interest. Amari Bailey, Adama Sanogo, and Emoni Bates just finished their rookie season but can get picked up by the Nets and be given opportunities to develop.
Other notable free agents under 25 are Max Christie, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Talen Horton-Tucker. All three of them have shown flashes of great potential over the past few years, and would be competing for a big role in Brooklyn. The Nets are not in a position where specific team needs are a concern, so any player with good potential is a plus.
