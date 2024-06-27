Nets Beginning Fire Sale After Mikal Bridges Trade
The Brooklyn Nets opened the floodgates for the offseason two nights ago after trading Mikal Bridges to the other side of the Big Apple with the New York Knicks.
But Bridges might not be the only one to leave the Nets this offseason.
"The Brooklyn Nets have chosen to pivot towards a rebuild, and other Nets veterans, including Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanovic, Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons, and backup center Day’Ron Sharpe, are all potential trade candidates to monitor, league sources told HoopsHype," NBA insider Michael Scotto writes.
The Nets are angling towards a rebuild and they should look to acquire as many assets as possible to help them build their future.
Some players will be easier to trade than others, but nobody apart from the newly-signed Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney should be safe from a deal this offseason or before the deadline in February.
Teams should look to call the Nets just to see what they are offering, and Brooklyn should hold on and wait to see if the team can get bigger offers from others.
The Nets still don't have their pick in the 2025 draft, so there is no incentive to tank, but there is now reason to make even more deals throughout the summer.
