What Nets Can Learn from Tyrese Haliburton Leading Pacers to NBA Finals
The NBA Finals are officially set. Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will take on league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in an electric guard vs. guard matchup.
Even while watching from home, the Brooklyn Nets could learn a thing or two from Haliburton's rise to stardom, as well as Indiana's team success as a whole.
The Pacers—and Thunder for that matter—have both found a new formula to winning in the modern NBA. Each enterred rebuilds by trading marquee players for high-potential guards who blossomed into superstars. Then, either through the draft or free agency, both franchise's surrounding their new alpha with top-tier role players.
Every title team needs role players. But it all starts with the man at the forefront. In Indiana's case, that's Haliburton.
Finding that under-the-radar guy and putting him in a situation to succeed appears to be the new "meta" in 2025. The Pacers, Thunder and New York Knicks have all followed this trend, and unsurprisingly, ended up being three of the four finalists in the 2024-25 campaign.
There is one player I've had in mind that Brooklyn should go after, and it's a prospect they should've heavily considered trading up for last summer: Devin Carter. Ironically a Sacramento Kings guard just as Haliburton was, Carter's college tape was unreal. One of the best guards in the Big East, Carter's dominance at Providence led to him becoming a lottery selection even though Sacramento already had De'Aaron Fox.
With Fox departed—and Haliburton chasing a championship—Sacramento likely won't be interested in moving off Carter. He appeared in only 36 games last year, playing just 11 minutes per game while having a 3.8 nightly scoring average. Not the most inspiring rookie season, but he dealt with injuries and the talent is undeniable.
Brooklyn badly needs a point guard. D'Angelo Russell may walk, Reece Beekman is still a project and every other guard on the Nets' roster is more of a two than true one. Carter would be a dream addition, but there's no way the Kings would give up on another guard as fast as they did Haliburton, right?
Well, potentially. They are still Sacramento after all, and poor decision making has become synonymous with that franchise. The Kings don't really have a direction at the moment and possibly could be coaxed into gutting their roster to (again) attempt to rebuild.
The pitch for Carter is more symbolic than realistic. There's a new method to success in professional hoops, and it's best for Brooklyn to recognize and execute the strategy now in the early stages of the organization's total overhaul.