What Nets Fans Should Know About Grant Nelson Before NBA Summer League
While the NBA Summer League has Brooklyn Nets fans focused on five first-round picks making their debut, there are other prominent names worth mentioning before their games tip off on July 10.
Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf all have immense promise as the five draftees made league history on draft night. However, the Nets have another exciting rookie coming in that has gone a bit under the radar: Grant Nelson.
Nelson, the 6-foot-11 forward from Alabama, has all the tools to be a successful NBA player. His height, athleticism, and 7-foot wingspan scream defense, but his offensive production is what got him from North Dakota State to Alabama to the NBA.
Nelson has been dubbed somewhat of a unicorn due to his offensive abilities. Despite his height, he can knock down deep shots and can move extremely well. In his peak with North Dakota State, he averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 blocks in the 2022-23 season.
After transferring to the Crimson Tide, Nelson continued to impress, putting up 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks across 37 games this past season. The potential to be a two-way force is there, and Brooklyn was first to pounce on that following the 2025 NBA Draft.
While Nelson can stretch the floor a bit, his shot does need work. His career percentage from deep sits at only 28.7%, but a positive is that he isn't afraid to take them, putting up 2.5 attempts per game in his final college season.
23 years old isn't exactly the best age to be when entering the league, but Nelson has a little time to grow and prove himself as the Nets continue to go through the early stages of a rebuild. Brooklyn is focused on developing young talent and implementing Jordi Fernandez's coaching philosophies in year two leading the team, and Nelson fits that timeline.
Don't be surprised if Nelson makes a major impact in Summer League. He has a unique frame but can be impactful from anywhere on the court. The challenge will be translating that to the pros and improving upon his weaknesses. The Nets will certainly give him the right opportunities, though.