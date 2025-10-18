What’s Next? Checking In on Former Brooklyn Net Keon Johnson
Last season, Keon Johnson was one of the Brooklyn Nets' most important contributors.
In typical Jordi Fernandez fashion, the first-year head coach was able to help Johnson blossom into an impactful NBA role player, which included a four-point boost to the 23-year-old's nightly scoring average. His efficiency numbers weren't great, but Johnson played with the exact type of grit and toughness Fernandez sought.
So, why hasn't he been picked up?
It's difficult to say. Johnson is still young. He was once a first-round pick of the New York Knicks back in 2021. Despite bouncing around the league (Brooklyn was his third stop in two seasons), he's yet to find a home just days away from the start of the regular season.
Perhaps, teams are simply waiting to have a better idea of who they'll be keeping and/or cutting before making a decision on whether or not to pursue the scrappy combo guard. That's really the only logical explanation as to why there's been essentially nothing in the news concerning Johnson or his future.
And unlike Drew Timme and Fanbo Zeng, two other players Brooklyn waived, it doesn't seem like a return to the Long Island Nets would be in play. Johnson spent time on Long Island during the 2023-24 campaign, but prior to and during Fernandez's arrival, he proved that he's worth being on an active roster.
The question just remains as to who. Could the Knicks take a chance on him four years after drafting and then trading him? The Brooklyn to New York pipeline worked out for former Net Tosan Evbuomwan, at least up to this point. Perhaps the cross-town rival attempts to repeat their prior method of acquiring talent?
After showing what he did last season, Johnson no longer needs to join a rebuilding group to prove himself. He can play. There's no doubt there. With his playstyle and four years of NBA experience, Johnson could be a perfect fit for a title contender—like the Knicks.
If he chooses to go out West again, a reunion with the LA Clippers wouldn't be a terrible move for him either. The Clippers enjoyed quite the retool this summer, and Johnson would equip them with a young yet mature piece to complement their numerous veteran additions.
Brooklyn never let Johnson go for a lack of talent. Unfortunately, he simply fell victim to a record-breaking draft haul, but his next NBA home should be unveiling itself soon.