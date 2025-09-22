Brooklyn Nets Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
After questions regarding who would get the final few training camp invites, the Brooklyn Nets have officially announced their invitees for the 2025-26 season. Training camp, which begins on Sept. 24, will feature 21 players, the maximum for an NBA team.
Brooklyn will host media day on Sept. 23 before the start of another season of the rebuild. The team had questions surrounding who would make the final roster, and still does. However, the roster has been cut down to 21 players ahead of training camp.
The Nets' training camp roster will feature their five first-round picks, as well as stars Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. Additionally, veterans such as Haywood Highsmith, Terance Mann and Nic Claxton are on the roster, with no surprises there.
The first name on the list is Brooklyn's recent trade acquisition, Kobe Bufkin. The 15th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Nets for cash. He'll look for more opportunities amid the change of scenery.
EJ Liddell and Tyson Etiennie highlight the only two-way players on the roster, while Fanbo Zeng is on an Exhibit 10 contract. This means that the Nets will need to make three cuts among the 18 players with standard contracts.
Of the 18, the players most at risk of being cut include Tyrese Martin, Jalen Wilson, Drew Timme and Dariq Whitehead. Fans should expect at least one surprise, considering the Nets cut Keon Johnson, who averaged a solid 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season.
In terms of the coaching staff, Jordi Fernandez will enter his second season as head coach of the Nets, while all nine assistants from last year return as well.
The Nets will boast a total of six rookies during training camp, including the five first-round picks and Zeng. One thing to note is that Grant Nelson, who signed a deal with Brooklyn after the NBA Draft, is not listed. The 6-foot-11 forward from Alabama played for the team during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The most experienced players on the training camp roster are Porter, Mann and Claxton, who are all entering their sixth season. The Nets are certainly following the timeline in terms of a rebuild, with the majority of their players having little to no NBA experience. This season will be one of major development for the core.