What Would Nets' Cam Thomas Extension Look Like?
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has just one year remaining on his rookie contract, and he will be able to cash in for a major payday this summer.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Nets could be the team that re-signs him.
"Few players in the league can put up points as quickly as Cam Thomas, but with the Nets rebuilding, do they invest early in the scorer? ... The Nets project to have more cap room than any other franchise (about $56 million, depending on the 2025 draft and which players they choose to retain in free agency, etc.). Waiting makes sense; Thomas' cap hold as a free agent is just $12.1 million. The team can spend first, then re-sign Thomas to a bigger deal next summer," Pincus writes.
Thomas, who turns 23 next month, averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game last season for the Nets and is one of the best young scorers in the league. He may not be that all-around player that the Nets should center their entire team around, but he is certainly a piece worth investing in.
His first year in Jordi Fernandez's system as the team's leading scorer should give the Nets an insight as to whether or not he makes sense to keep around for the long haul.
