Where Do Nets Rank Among Giannis Antetokounmpo's Potential Destinations?
The Milwaukee Bucks have just five players under the age of 25, do not own their first-round pick until 2031 and will be watching the rest of the postseason from home. With their championship window seemingly shut, the Bucks' most logical course of action would be to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo and embrace a rebuilding period.
In the event that Milwaukee opts to blow things up and start over, the Brooklyn Nets have long been considered a suitor for Antetokounmpo's services—but where do they rank among other franchises?
Courtesy of last summer's Mikal Bridges deal, the Nets have a draft pick pool that rivals the Oklahoma City Thunder and are set to have the most cap space of any team this offseason. While GM Sean Marks could likely put together an enticing offer, there are other teams who could do the same.
First, the Houston Rockets. While they don't have as much available money as Brooklyn, they have nearly as many picks and could offer more young pieces than the Nets. Unlikely to deal Amen Thompson or Alperen Sengun, a combination of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. or Reed Sheppard could all be included in a potential Antetokounmpo package.
Second, the San Antonio Spurs. After pairing Victor Wembanyama with De'Aaron Fox at February's deadline, San Antonio could go all in due to its impressive young core. The Spurs don't have the draft capital that Brooklyn or Houston does, but they have plenty of rising two-way players who could be available. Guys like Devin Vassell, Kia Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle or Keldon Johnson may all be of Milwaukee's interest.
Third, the Thunder. It seems crazy to imagine Antetokounmpo teaming up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, but the shrewd moves GM Sam Presti has pulled off over the years could land the "Greek Freak" in Oklahoma City. Presti posseses both draft capital and young pieces at his disposal, and realistically could strike a deal regardless of how far-fetched it seems.
In terms of ranking each specific situation, that likely comes down to Antetokounmpo's preference. He's supposed to meet with the Bucks in the coming days, per ESPN's Shams Charania, a sit-down that may provide some clarity on the two-time MVP's future.
If Brooklyn is Antetokounmpo's desired destination, the Nets have plenty of assets available to properly compensate Milwaukee.