Which Dorian Finney-Smith Suitor can Offer the Brooklyn Nets the Best Return?
Of the remaining players who will likely be the next to be shipped out of Brooklyn, Dorian Finney-Smith's name has generated the most buzz. Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to the 31-year-old forward, but which can offer the most enticing package?
This off-season has been a busy one for Philadelphia, who drafted Jared McCain, signed Paul George and Andre Drummond while re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr. and extending Tyrese Maxey. Masterful work from Elton Brand and Daryl Morey. In search of one final piece, Finney-Smith possesses the exact intangibles and attributes a serious contender like Philly needs. Despite the perfect fit, the 76ers would likely not be able to meet Brooklyn's ask price due to a lack of young expendable talent. The Nets should move Finney-Smith for no less than a first round pick plus a high-upside prospect, the latter being something the 76ers do not currently roster.
Contrarily, the Lakers have plenty of young talent available to move, and a deal with L.A. would also ship Finney-Smith out of conference and not bolster one of Brooklyn's rivals. While both of the Lakers' 2024 draft picks are certainly not available, pieces like Rui Hachimura or Jalen Hood-Schifino should be easy to obtain. A package built around Hood-Schifino and a 2029 first rounder would be a dream scenario for Brooklyn, giving a talented young guard the chance to reach his potential while snagging a first round pick that is surely to transfer amid a cloudy era in L.A. post-LeBron James.
Wings are often highly overvalued on the trade market, and while Finney-Smith is not an elite talent, he is sure to command a decent price if the Nets play their cards right.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.