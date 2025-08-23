Which Is More Likely: Malik Beasley Re-Signs in Detroit or Joins the Nets?
Malik Beasley is reportedly no longer the subject of a federal gambling investigation, meaning his late-stage free agency experience can officially begin. Prior to the investigation, Beasley and the Detroit Pistons were negotiating a three-year, $42 million deal. That offer was rescinded, as Detroit couldn't wait for the investigation to conclude. Instead, the Pistons brought in Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson.
But now Beasley is available again, and simply due to owning the ability to pay him as much as $15 million annually, the Brooklyn Nets are squarely in the conversation—even if they shouldn't be. Brooklyn has been dealing with a contract dispute of its own this summer with Cam Thomas, but could technically target Beasley if the desire was there.
The issue is, the Nets have personnel issues, in that they have too much personnel. They'll have to trim the roster down before and after training camp, meaning the signing of a 28-year-old sharpshooter who is better suited playing for a contender doesn't make all that much sense.
That said, going back to Detroit for peanuts compared to what Brooklyn can offer doesn't make sense for Beasley either. So, which is likelier? Will Beasley run it back in the Motor City, or check in with the folks in Kings County to see if there's any interest?
To start the debate: there's no way Beasley should accept the $7 million contract the Pistons would be offering. He's been one of the best three-point shooters in the league over the last few seasons, and he'd just be selling himself short by doing so.
The Nets can give him the money, but there's not a guarantee that he'd be in Brooklyn long-term. The team isn't yet ready to contend, and Beasley isn't looking to stack up losses. However, Beasley could attempt to follow a similar blueprint Jonas Valanciunas did last season.
Valanciunas signed a very tradeable three-year contract with the Washington Wizards, knowing there wasn't much of a future there. The player did it to secure a solid contract, and the organization did it with the hopes of trading said player down the line for future draft capital.
We know the Nets have held an "anything for picks" mindset essentially all summer. Could general manager Sean Marks and the front office play a bit of chess by signing and then dangling Beasley to add even more capital to an already-huge pile?
It's unlikely, but there's a higher chance of that happening than Beasley accepting a lowball offer from a team that's already filled his role with two players.