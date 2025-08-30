Which Nets Could Be Waived After Tosan Evbuomwan?
The Brooklyn Nets are continuing to make roster moves as training camp approaches. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nets have waived forward Tosan Evbuomwan. The 24-year-old averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 28 games last season.
The Nets are still over the limit for players on standard contracts. They can have plenty of two-way players on the roster, but they're still over the 15-player limit. There are still players at risk of being waived, so who could those be as Brooklyn approaches the season?
Tyrese Martin
Martin had his best moment against the Phoenix Suns last season, scoring 30 points in 28 minutes as Brooklyn would end up winning 127-117 on the road. However, he may not be able to beat out the rest of the roster despite averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 rebounds across 60 games.
Martin's age, 26, doesn't exactly help his case. On top of that, he barely shot 40% from the field last season and 35% from three. As a 6-foot-6 wing, Brooklyn simply doesn't have enough room for him compared to the other perimeter players on the roster.
Drew Timme
This may come as a surprise, but Timme is also at risk of being waived despite dominating the G League and NBA Summer League, as well as taking advantage of NBA minutes. In nine games last season, the former Gonzaga superstar put up 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
The 6-foot-10 forward didn't shoot particularly well from three, but managed to knock down shots from the field at a 44.1% rate. Even still, Timme has a solid chance of getting waived. It's unfortunate, but only nine NBA games may not have been enough for him to make the cut among standard players.
Jalen Wilson
Wilson has only been in the league for two seasons and was selected by the Nets in the 2023 NBA Draft. In year two, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 79 games. All of this should point to the former Kansas Jayhawk being safe from being waived.
The problem? Wilson turns 25 years old in November. He's improved over the last two years, but his age is starting to fade from Brooklyn's timeline. On top of that, he shot just 39.7% from the field and 33.7% from three last season. His inefficiencies and age could lead to him being cut.