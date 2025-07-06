Inside The Nets

Which Nets from Last Season Are Playing in Summer League?

Tyson Etienne, Tosan Evbuomwan, Terry Roberts and Drew Timme are the Nets who will be returning for this Summer League.

Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
As the Brooklyn Nets get ready to play in the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday, July 10, their roster will feature not only five new first-round picks, but also some familiar faces from last season’s NBA and G League squads.

The Nets from last year that will be joining the squad for Summer League are Tyson Etienne, Tosan Evbuomwan, Terry Roberts and Drew Timme.

Tyson Etienne
Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne (10) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Through seven games at the NBA level last season, he averaged 7.9 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game. His best game with the Nets came against the Atlanta Hawks, when he scored 16 points while dishing out two assists and making two steals.

He also spent time with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. Over the course of 32 games, he averaged 19.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc.

Tosan Evbuomwan
Apr 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan (12) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Last season, Evbuoman averaged a career-high 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and two assists per game. He started the season with the Pistons, then signed an Exhibit 10 with the Clippers before landing a two-way deal with the Nets in January. His best game with the Nets came against the Utah Jazz when he scored 22 points while grabbing five rebounds.

During the 2023-2024 season, he spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, finishing the season with averages of 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Drew Timme
Apr 13, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Drew Timme (26) is guarded by New York Knicks forward Kevin McCullar Jr. (9) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Through 29 games with the Long Island Nets, Timme averaged 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

After his strong performance in the G League, he signed a multi-year contract with the Nets, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game over the course of nine games. During a win against the Washington Wizards, Timme scored a career-high 19 points while averaging six rebounds and three assists.

Terry Roberts
Mar 8, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Terry Roberts (0) splits LSU Tigers forward Tyrell Ward (15) and forward Shawn Phillips (34) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It’s been a long road back for Terry Roberts, who’s been with the organization since 2023. His career was put on hold after he suffered a near-fatal gunshot wound that left him on a ventilator. The shooting cut his 2023–24 season short, where he posted 15 points and 10 rebounds in his final game with the Long Island Nets before the incident.

He managed to make a full recovery and return for last season's G League campaign, where he averaged 6.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

