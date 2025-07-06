Which Nets from Last Season Are Playing in Summer League?
As the Brooklyn Nets get ready to play in the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday, July 10, their roster will feature not only five new first-round picks, but also some familiar faces from last season’s NBA and G League squads.
The Nets from last year that will be joining the squad for Summer League are Tyson Etienne, Tosan Evbuomwan, Terry Roberts and Drew Timme.
Through seven games at the NBA level last season, he averaged 7.9 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game. His best game with the Nets came against the Atlanta Hawks, when he scored 16 points while dishing out two assists and making two steals.
He also spent time with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. Over the course of 32 games, he averaged 19.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc.
Last season, Evbuoman averaged a career-high 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and two assists per game. He started the season with the Pistons, then signed an Exhibit 10 with the Clippers before landing a two-way deal with the Nets in January. His best game with the Nets came against the Utah Jazz when he scored 22 points while grabbing five rebounds.
During the 2023-2024 season, he spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, finishing the season with averages of 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Through 29 games with the Long Island Nets, Timme averaged 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
After his strong performance in the G League, he signed a multi-year contract with the Nets, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game over the course of nine games. During a win against the Washington Wizards, Timme scored a career-high 19 points while averaging six rebounds and three assists.
It’s been a long road back for Terry Roberts, who’s been with the organization since 2023. His career was put on hold after he suffered a near-fatal gunshot wound that left him on a ventilator. The shooting cut his 2023–24 season short, where he posted 15 points and 10 rebounds in his final game with the Long Island Nets before the incident.
He managed to make a full recovery and return for last season's G League campaign, where he averaged 6.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
