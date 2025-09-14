Which Nets Roster Hopeful Has the Best Shot to Stick This Season?
Last season, Tyrese Martin managed to land a two-way contract after signing a training camp deal with the Brooklyn Nets. After months of steady play, Martin was again promoted, this time being handed a two-year deal to remain on the active roster full-time. That's just one example of the Nets finding hidden gems, something that's become a bit of a calling card for Head Coach Jordi Fernandez.
With so many new faces joining Brooklyn this offseason, who has the best shot of following in Martin's footsteps, eventually earning a full-time role as a Net?
One name that immediately sticks out: Ricky Council IV. Still just 24 years old, Council appeared in 73 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season and was a bit of a surprise cut late in the summer. Brooklyn scooped him up, hoping he'll either be able to replicate or eclipse the 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists he produced in 17.1 minutes of action per game last season.
Council's athleticism could intrigue Fernandez enough to keep him post-training camp, taking on the former Arkansas standout as a primary developmental project going forward.
Another candidate potentially poised for a training camp breakout: Fanbo Zeng. The CBA star enters a situation where the starter and backup at his position (Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe) are essentially already filled. Thus, there isn't much pressure on Zeng to fight for a role. He possesses a unique skill set and can do something Claxton and Sharpe presently can't—that being stretch the floor. If he shows an ability to operate as a versatile frontcourt piece, he could find himself on the active roster come October.
It only seems fair to conclude with the man we started this with, Martin, who, despite his storybook journey last season, could find himself on a new team before next season begins. He's likely an emergency last-resort cut if the front office opts to move on, but it's very possible Fernandez values his versatile output too much to give up on the 26-year-old.
Regardless if one or all of these guys make the team or get cut, the Nets will have plenty of difficult decisions to make nonetheless. Fans will just have to stay patient and place their trust in the front office that managed to add guys like Martin, Drew Timme and Ziaire Williams last season, which should warrant some faith just one year later.