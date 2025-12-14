Could the Brooklyn Nets get any Value out of a Tyrese Martin Trade?

The Brooklyn Nets currently have the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference and the sixth-worst record in the NBA –– AKA, no man's land.

Their current positioning in the standings leaves them with a 9.3% chance of securing a top-four pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, while also not being good enough to make a play-in push. The easiest route for Brooklyn to get out of no man's land is by making trades.

The Nets could attempt to make some splash trades for high-quality draft capital by trading the likes of Michael Porter Jr. or Nic Claxton, but smaller trades shipping off veteran role players would also be effective.

Enter Tyrese Martin, a 26-year-old combo guard who can score in bunches and has contributed to multiple wins this season for Brooklyn. His trade market will look different than the Nets' star players, but several contending teams could use Martin's scoring arsenal and secondary playmaking.

To determine what a possible return for the former UConn Huskie could look like, we'll look at past trades for players around his age and production.

Going back to July 2025, the Charlotte Hornets traded 31-year-old guard Vasilije Micic to the Milwaukee Bucks for Pat Connaughton and two unprotected second-round picks beyond 2030. Micic is considerably older than Martin, and he chose to play in Serbia instead of continuing his short-lived NBA career.

If Brooklyn were to make a trade for picks and a salary dump player like the Hornets did, they could likely get second-round picks in the near future or maybe even conditional first-round picks for Martin, given his age and production.

In another 2025 offseason trade, the Minnesota Timberwolves sent Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Atlanta Hawks for an unprotected 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations. That move was made by Minnesota to gain a return for a player it knew it wouldn't be able to pay once his contract was up.

Martin isn't going to demand a huge contract once he hits restricted free agency in the 2026 offseason, meaning other teams won't leverage that against the Nets in trade conversations.

Brooklyn could hold onto Martin past his current contract, but if he is moved this season, it likely won't be until we get closer to the trade deadline. Based on past trades around the league for players similar to Martin, the Nets could fetch somewhere between two second-round picks in the distant future and one second-round pick in the near future, depending on what's attached to the picks.