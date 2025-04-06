Which Rising Stars Have Stood Out for the Nets?
It’s no secret that the Brooklyn Nets have struggled with injuries this season, with several of their key players missing significant time due to a plethora of injuries. Cam Thomas’ strained left hamstring might be the most impactful injury this season, as it caused the former LSU star to be sidelined for three separate stints.
However, when one star heads to the bench, it allows the Nets’ head coach Jordi Fernandez to get a better look at some of the younger talent on the roster. Given the draft capital that Brooklyn’s front office had amassed over the past few seasons, it means that there are quite a few players for Fernandez to pick.
Noah Clowney
Similar to the aforementioned Thomas, Noah Clowney struggled with injuries, having been ruled out for the remainder of the season following his most recent ankle sprain. However these struggles haven't carried over to when the former Alabama star has taken to the court, averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. While his rebounding and blocking numbers haven't seen too much progression over the course of his sophomore season in the NBA, his scoring numbers have been on the rise as he averaged 5.8 points in his rookie campaign.
The 20-year-old has been used as a backup for Nic Claxton, appearing in 46 games, with this role potentially opening up more in the next season. Depending on what Brooklyn's front office does with the expiring contract of Day'Ron Sharpe, Clowney could see more time on the court.
Drew Timme
While there is only a small sample size for Drew Timme's time in the league, having only been signed to an NBA deal in late March, he's more than taken the next step in his development. This could be seen almost immediately as the former Gonzaga big man put up an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double in his debut against the LA Clippers.
It would be one thing if this was a one-off event, but Timme would come out in his next game to drop 19 points on 64 percent shooting from the field. This level of production was something that he became known for as a member of the Long Island Nets, with whom he would average 20 points and nine rebounds.
With what was said about Clowney, Timme could be set to receive more game time next season playing in the front court, that is if the Nets' front office decided to take on his club option.
Maxwell Lewis
The start to life in Brooklyn wasn't easy for Maxwell Lewis as he suffered a fractured tibia in his left leg only minutes into his debut. As a result of this injury, Lewis would miss over a month of game time before making his return in the form of short appearances off of the bench.
However, in mid-March, Fernandez started increasing the 22-year-old's game time and it's clear that he was ready for it. Over this 11-game stretch, Lewis is averaging 7.1 points per game on 42.6 percent shooting from the field, as well as an efficient 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Given that the 22-year-old's contract has him returning to the Barclays Center next season, it's safe to say that fans can expect to see more of him.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.