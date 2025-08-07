Who Are the Best Defenders in Nets History?
Despite never producing a Defensive Player of the Year, the Nets have had some strong defensive talent since joining the NBA in 1976.
In the spirit of NBA Defense Week, Nets on SI is breaking down some of the best defenders to ever play for the franchise.
Jason Kidd (2001-2008)
Kidd isn't just one of the best defensive players in team history, he's one of the best overall players to ever put on a Nets uniform. After joining the team in 2001, he helped lead them to consecutive NBA Finals appearances and made five All-Star appearances with the team.
Throughout his time with the Nets, Kidd was a seven-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection while averaging 1.9 steals per game and ranking among the league's top five in steals twice. As an athletic perimeter defender with a knack for jumping passing lanes, Kidd established himself as one of the top defensive guards of his era.
Buck Williams (1981-1989)
As the organizations all-time leader in total rebounds (7,576) and rebounds per game (11.9), adding Williams to the list was a no-brainer. After being selected as the No.3 pick in the 1981 NBA Draft, the Maryland product went on to establish himself as one of the league's top rebounders during his time with the team.
Throughout the 1980's, only four players brought down more rebounds than Williams. Over the course of his 17-year NBA career, Williams earned four NBA All-Defensive Team selections, made three All-Star teams and was named the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 1982.
Kenyon Martin (2000-2004)
Despite never making an NBA All-Defensive Team in his career, Martin earned a reputation as a tough, versatile defender who wasn't going to give up many easy baskets.
While playing alongside Jason Kidd to reach two consecutive NBA Finals, Martin served as a strong rim protector who also capable of stepping outside the paint and guarding some of the leagues more athletic forwards. Through four seasons with the Nets, Martin averaged 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
Mookie Blaylock (1989-1992)
Blaylock started his career with the Nets and grew into one of the best perimeter defenders of his generation.
The Oklahoma product went on to make six NBA All-Defensive teams and led the league in steals twice throughout his career. Through three seasons in New Jersey, Blaylock averaged 2.2 steals per game.
Brooke Lopez (2008-2017)
Having spent nine seasons with the team, Lopez had the longest tenure with the Nets out of any player on this list. While his two NBA All-Defensive Team selections came after his time with the Nets, he earned his only All-Star nod with Brooklyn in 2013.
Besides leaving as the franchises all-time leading scorer (10,444 points), Lopez averaged 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks during his time with the team.