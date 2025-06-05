Who Could the Nets Draft with a Second Lottery Pick?
Thanks to a report from NetsDaily that came earlier today, we now know the Brooklyn Nets' desire to add a second lottery pick to their already-massive haul is very real.
This morning, the official NetsDaily X account posted the following:
"Hearing Nets may want to move up from [pick] 19 to the lottery, offering [Cam Johnson] and #19 to Raptors or Rockets for either Raps' 9th or Rockets' 10th plus a bad contract," NetsDaily wrote. "That would give Nets two picks in [the] top 10 (presupposing neither team would need picks for Giannis trade.)"
With the knowledge that Brooklyn is not only seeking another top-10 pick but planning on utilizing Johnson to acquire the selection, who could the Nets be targeting if they pull this off?
Without the posibility of flipping the hypothetical pick in a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal, GM Sean Marks would be in prime position to add another top-tier prospect to Brooklyn's young core. Assuming the Nets land eithr pick nine or 10, the following players would be home-run selections:
- Khaman Malauch, C, Duke
- Egor Demin, PG, BYU
- Derik Queen, C, Maryland
- Colin Murray-Boyles, PF, Arizona
Assuming the Nets go guard at pick eight—Jeremiah Fears would be the likely target—bolstering the frontcourt would be the logical route to go. There have been rumblings Malauch may not last pack pick eight, but if he's available at nine or 10, he's a no-brainer. This would allow Marks further flexibility, potentially giving him the green light to trade Nic Claxton.
Now, if something unfathomable happens come draft night (specifically an Ace Bailey tumble), the plans could change. Should Brooklyn somehow end up with Bailey at pick eight, it could search for a point guard with its second lottery pick. This is where Demin comes into play, an oversized-high-potential guard who is one of the most polarizing prospects in the entire class.
If the Nets can turn pick 19 and Cam Johnson into a duo of either Fears and Malauch or Bailey and Demin, not only would the trade have been worth it, but Brooklyn would come away the likely winners of the 2025 NBA Draft.