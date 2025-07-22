Why a Russell Westbrook Signing Could Make Sense for the Brooklyn Nets
As of today, the Brooklyn Nets' oldest player on the roster is Terance Mann. Mann, 28, Michael Porter Jr., 27, and Nic Claxton, 26, are expected to be the veteran voices in Brooklyn's locker room.
But heading into year two of a complete rebuild, the Nets may need more vocal experience than what they presently have. Luckily for them, a certain player remains unsigned who would not only bring leadership but may help the development of their young core.
That player is Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook, 36, has been chasing the elusive championship ring he so desires essentially since departing from the Washington Wizards in 2021. After stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets, the king of triple-doubles is looking for his next home.
However, there's reason to believe the "ring chasing" may be over for Westbrook. At this point, he may just be looking to hoop. Why is this the case? Well, just look at the team he's been heavily linked to since the start of free agency.
That team is the Sacramento Kings.
No offense to Kings fans, but while they do have some high-quality, experienced talent, they may be even further from hoisting a Larry O'Brien trophy than Brooklyn is.
And, the Kings just signed former Net Dennis Schroder, although that aspect isn't expected to discourage Westbrook from heading to Sac-Town.
Ultimately, Westbrook's decision theoretically would come down to which location he prefers. The nine-time All-Star is a California native, but for argument's sake, let's say he got his hometown fix while playing with the Lakers and Clippers.
The New York market could be a perfect place for Westbrook to finish out his illustrious career. Plus, he'd be playing for a superstar head coach in Jordi Fernandez, and would hypothetically serve as a mentor to the likes of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf.
And, Brooklyn would be able to offer Westbrook well more than the $3.5 million player option he just declined from Denver.
Definitely something to consider, Russ. Come to the Big Apple, play in front of the Brooklyn fans at the Barclays Center, help kick off the careers of Demin, Traore and Saraf, and ride off into the sunset.
It may not be a title-winning storybook ending, but it would be guaranteed to be more enjoyable than finishing off your Hall of Fame career playing for one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the history of sports.