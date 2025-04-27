Why Brooklyn Nets Need to Trade Cam Johnson This Offseason
The Brooklyn Nets are in the early stages of a rebuild, with a group of young talent and a boatload of draft picks for the future. This is an obvious signal that the team needs to move on from some veteran talent lingering on the roster, including forward Cam Johnson. To put it simply, Johnson's depature is long overdue.
While he has been a valuable contributor, Johnson's long-term fit within this rebuilding timeline is questionable. With his prime years aligning more with a win-now team, Brooklyn should explore trade options this offseason to maximize their flexibility and asset pool.
At 28 years old, Johnson is in his peak years playing some of the best basketball of his career. He just wrapped up an impressive season, averaging 18.8 points while shooting nearly 40% from deep.
The Nets are prioritizing player development and long-term planning. Johnson's contract—four years, $94.5 million—suggests he was originally seen as a foundational piece when Brooklyn moved Kevin Durant back in 2023. However, given Brooklyn’s current trajectory, reallocating those resources to younger talent makes more sense. Instead of keeping Johnson as a veteran bridge, the Nets should look to acquire assets that align with their rebuild.
Brooklyn already has plenty of cap flexibility heading into the offseason, but moving Johnson's contract would still be a major perk. It gives the Nets more room to absorb contracts or take on draft compensation in trades, emphasizing the rebuild even more.
Johnson remains a coveted player across the league. He's a versatile forward who defends well and spaces the floor, which means contending teams could offer valuable assets in return. The Nets were originally expected to move him at this year's trade deadline, but they shockingly never took an offer. Trading him now allows them to build strategically rather than remain tied to contracts that don’t fit their timeline.
Many playoff teams and title contenders would benefit from Johnson’s skill set. While his stats have benefited from playing on a lottery team, he can still be one of the most important pieces to winning. By targeting draft picks or younger prospects, Brooklyn can position itself for long-term success rather than merely maintaining an aging core. If handled correctly, a Johnson trade could accelerate the rebuild by adding pieces that better fit the Nets' vision.