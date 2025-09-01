Why Cam Thomas Seen Instability with Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas only had six starts to his name in his first two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, but when he gets the reins, he can light up the scoreboard among the NBA's best.
In the last two seasons, Thomas received a consistent starting role as Brooklyn's primary source of offense. He averaged 24 points per game in the 2024-25 season before getting injured, and almost all of his counting stats have improved over the years.
Thomas even has the third-most points all-time through his first five NBA starts. Although his first five starts came across two seasons, the average still stands at 30.4 points per game on 39% from three-point range.
But Why has There Been Such Instability Between Thomas and the Nets?
Starting with the contract dispute, it may seem simple to give a player of Thomas' caliber his desired $25 to $30 million annually, but certain factors make it hard to hand out that much money. The Nets already have the most cap space in the league, but getting Thomas at a more team-friendly deal allows the front office to go after more star power in the next free agency cycle.
Strictly as a player, he is too one-dimensional to warrant superstar money. Thomas is a negative on the defensive end after finishing outside the top-400 in defensive rating for the 2024-25 season.
While he is getting better as a playmaker, Thomas' 3.8 assists per game last season are still a low number for someone with a usage of 32.6%. Brooklyn went after a heavy dose of facilitating in the 2025 NBA draft, so perhaps the organization doesn't see this skill as a necessity for him.
Thomas had a clean bill of health for most of his NBA career until this past season. Paying a player big money coming off an injury is always dangerous. The fact that it was a constant problem with his hamstring is worrisome for a player who relies so heavily on explosion and pivots to score.
"I’m gonna let my agents and the front office discuss things," Thomas said. "We should be good, though. I’m very confident and happy to be back, if I am back. So we’ll see."
The Nets also acquired Michael Porter Jr. this offseason, who has a similar offensive identity to Thomas. Regardless of what contract Thomas plays on for the 2025-26 season and his future with the team, it's going to be difficult to amend the damage done on both sides.