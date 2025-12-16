Nets Could Look to Move Cam Thomas Before Deadline

Cam Thomas has been out of the Brooklyn Nets' lineup since Nov. 5 due to a hamstring injury.

Because Thomas is on an expiring contract and doesn't seem to fit the Nets' future plans, the team could look to move him ahead of the trade deadline.

"Expect them to be active this trade season regarding Cam Thomas," ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote. "The guard signed a one-year qualifying offer in the offseason and is an unrestricted free agent in 2026. (Thomas would need to approve any trade.)"

Since Thomas last suited up, Michael Porter Jr. has taken an impressive leap in his game, and rookies Egor Dëmin and Danny Wolf have also gotten a considerable opportunity to showcase their talent, something Nets coach Jordi Fernández seems to be mindful of.

“Obviously his superpower is the ability he has to score,” Fernández said. “At the same time, we always want to see playmaking efficiency and improvement on defense. So, all those things were important at the time. Now his being out, the team continues to get better and play and play in a way.

“For the most part, I’m very happy with the whole group. And now when [Cam] comes back, it’s going to be on me to figure it out how we introduce him into the group, and thinking that the most important thing, it’s always the group. And then from there you’re willing to do whatever it takes to help the group and obviously improve yourself. And that’s how this works. Team success will bring your own success as well."

Because Thomas is only on the books for just under $6 million, finding a trade shouldn't be too difficult. However, Thomas has a no-trade clause, which could severely limit the Nets' options to find a trade partner.

However, there should be at least one contender who could use a scoring boost at the guard position, whether it be as a starter or off the bench.

A young team in desperate need of talent could also come calling, as that team could game plan its offense around a scorer who has proven he can create his own looks and pop off for 40 points on any given night.

Thomas has had trouble with hamstring issues over the past couple of seasons and isn't always great about getting all of his teammates involved, but at the same time, a scorer of his ilk doesn't grow on trees.