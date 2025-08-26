Why the Brooklyn Nets May go Under 2025-26 Win Projection
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez is entering his second year at the helm, but things might get worse before they get better. The roster will look extremely different in the season opener than it did a year ago.
With the uncertainties around the rookie class and new acquisitions, it's understandable why NBA Bet put Brooklyn's win projection total at 21.5.
While the tanking strategy has seen its ill effects throughout the history of the NBA Draft Lottery, the Nets may hit the under on their win line simply because the roster is too young and flawed. Among the many factors that will play into Brooklyn's upcoming season, there are a few main points as to why wins will be scarce.
Raw Rookie Class
The Nets' 2025 draft class contained some puzzling picks due to the undefined nature of their five selections. It's not that the players will be bad, but they are far away from their ceilings, and there is no guarantee that they will reach them.
It is assumed that there will be a sometimes frustrating learning curve, especially in year 1. The front office will also likely be more likely to give playing time to its new draftees in a rebuilding year.
Players like Egor Demin, Nolan Traoreé and Ben Saraf all have elite playmaking potential, but without supporting offensive and defensive skill sets, they may struggle keeping up with the NBA's speed and physicality.
Prioritizing Development Over Talent
At some point during the regular season, Brooklyn will have to decide to either continue the season competing and putting the best lineups forward or give experience to the young prospects.
Once again, not tanking, but trading away some established talent to make room for rookies and other young projects to develop. If one or multiple of Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas or Nic Claxton get traded, the team will get naturally worse, but more opportunities will open up.
After spending the past two seasons hovering around the 30-win mark, it may be time to fully embrace the rebuild. This team does not have the talent or experience to contend for a playoff bid and the play-in doesn't do much for you in the long term.
Too Many Holes in the Defense
Any lineup that consists of Thomas and Porter Jr. will not be positive on the defensive end. Both are projected to start alongside Demin. It's hard to trust rookies to make an impact on defense.
The wing defenders are solid with the additions of Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith, but if the rotation at point guard is Demin and Traoré, the defense will get picked apart. The Nets were 20th in defensive rating last season, and the moves this offseason don't indicate improvement.