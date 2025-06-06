Why the Brooklyn Nets Must Prioritize Versatility in Their Roster Rebuild
With the NBA Finals now underway, the Brooklyn Nets could learn from both the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Sure, each squad is built around a superstar guard, but beyond Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the rosters are constructed behind versatility.
Both representatives have big men who can stretch the floor. Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are both long defenders who can step behind the three-point line. The same goes for Indiana, which boasts a center duo of Myles Turner and Thomas Bryant.
Outside of the big men, both sides have versatile wing defenders who can get a big bucket when needed.
Brooklyn does have some forwards who possess all-around skills, but its center group is somewhat stuck in the past. Sure, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe both did show an improved stroke from deep last season, but aren't yet comfortable with their outside shots to truly stretch the floor.
Claxton has been heavily rumored as a Los Angeles Lakers target, potentially paving way for Brooklyn to bring in its first five with dangerous shooting ability since Brook Lopez.
Who that player is remains to be seen, but in today's modern NBA, it's much easier to find a center who can shoot due to the volume of triples now being attempted.
In terms of the forwards, Ziaire Williams fits the bill almost perfectly. He's a pest on the defensive end and can be a problem for opposing defenses when he's hot. This area isn't as big of a need as a center, but further depth could be brought in this offseason.
If this year's Finals have proved anything, it's shown that the league has changed. Find one star playmaker and surround him with top-tier defense and shooting. It's a simple blueprint, but could take some time to fully assemble.
This summer will be pivotal in Brooklyn's roster construction, and it all starts June 25 at the NBA Draft. Once the Nets figure out what their plan is that night, whether that be staying pat at pick eight or trading back up into the lottery, fans will have a better idea of what the long-term vision will end up being.