Why the Nets Should Hold onto Nic Claxton Despite Trade Speculation

The Brooklyn Nets are undergoing a rebuild, leaving Nic Claxton's future with the only team he's ever known in question.

Though there aren't yet any strong indications that Claxton could actually be on the move, the chatter should only continue until the trade deadline passes unless he's dealt by then.

At 26 years old, Claxton's talent might best be utilized on a team ready to win now. His offensive repertoire has really opened up, as he's averaging the most assists and drives per game in his career.

Each time Claxton gets a touch, you feel good about what decision he's looking to make. He'll either take it in strong, swing it to the corner, or initiate a dribble handoff to Michael Porter Jr. and use his big frame to screen off the defender to help create the clean look.

Defensively, the 6-foot-11 center is holding his opponents to just 52.9% shooting within six feet of the basket, good for the second-best mark among players who have played 20-plus games and defend at least six such shot attempts per game.

Claxton also has the demonstrated ability to defend multiple positions and hold his own on the perimeter, which isn't always easy for a big man to accomplish. With that said, there is a laundry list of contenders who could look to acquire the Georgia product to bolster their chances of winning a championship.

However, unless the Nets are offered a young player with star upside and/or multiple first-round picks, their best move may be to hold onto Claxton. The No. 31 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has shown immense improvement since he first stepped onto an NBA hardwood and has navigated some of the toughest times the franchise has seen in recent memory.

He experienced the highs and lows of the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden era and the numerous head coaches the organization has hired since 2019. Has he shown frustration at times? Absolutely. But now he's developed a nice rapport with Porter and has become a veteran leader the young players lean on as they get acclimated to the league.

Claxton understands the ins and outs of the Nets organization, and the franchise is in dire need of a stabilizing force. Unless he asks out or an amazing trade offer comes Brooklyn's way, the longest tenured Net deserves a chance to be part of the next Nets team that's ready to compete for a title.