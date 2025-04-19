Why the Brooklyn Nets Should Prioritize Re-Signing Day'Ron Sharpe This Offseason
Just one season after handing Nic Claxton a four-year, $97 million deal, the Brooklyn Nets could be poised to pay another big man—talented backup Day'Ron Sharpe.
In 50 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, Sharpe averaged 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game—including a dominant 25-point, 15-rebound performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in which he missed just two shots.
But now, Brooklyn will be forced to make a tough decision. Sharpe (restricted) is clearly an ascending young center, but joins a Nets free agency class including Cam Thomas (restricted) and Trendon Watford (unrestricted). He'd carry a qualifying offer of $5.9 million but would almost certainly receive a higher offer from a rival that general manager Sean Marks may not be willing to match.
While his statistics represent those of a solid backup, Sharpe's impact extends beyond the numbers. The improved stroke from beyond the arc he displayed in his first year under head coach Jordi Fernandez will likely only improve, especially after a full summer under Fernandez's developmental program. Sharpe enterred training camp with a hamstring injury last year, hindering his ability to truly improve ahead of the season.
The only logical reasons why the Nets would allow Sharpe to walk are his asking price and if they target a center with their lottery selection. Many mocks have had Brooklyn selecting either Derik Queen or Khaman Maluach, although Queen could theoretically play the four next to Claxton or Sharpe.
After being subject to trade rumors at February's deadline, Sharpe remained mum on the possibility of leaving Brooklyn.
“I don’t tend to think about it,” Sharpe told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I just go out there and play hard, you know? Whatever comes, comes with it, God willing. So it is what it is.”
Ultimately, he was retained, but didn't express an overwillingness to remain with the Nets. His comments could mean nothing, but may signal that Sharpe is prepared to walk should a team approach him with a better offer than Brooklyn's.
Having Claxton already locked up for years to come could help ease the pain of Sharpe walking, but Marks should do everything possible to keep that hypothetical situation from becoming a reality.