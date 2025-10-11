Will China Preseason Games Hurt Nets When Regular Season Begins?
Brooklyn is getting in some fun preseason action in China, but it might not help it get off to a great start when the regular season comes around.
After beginning preseason action with a non-NBA opponent, the Nets got their first taste of meaningful basketball on Friday when they matched up with the Phoenix Suns. Of course, this was far from a typical matchup against Phoenix, with the teams meeting in China, showcasing the NBA’s international reach.
Over the past few years, it’s become more common for teams to head overseas for action, with France even getting some regular season games. Normally, the China games are a great hit for the NBA, and this season appears to be no different, even with the two teams being among the league’s worst.
While it’s a great experience for the teams and fans to experience everything China has to offer in a change of pace from the regular preseason, it could have some drawbacks. For most NBA teams, the preseason is simply a time to get set for the next season. With a few games to warm up and get ready for real action, teams are typically close to form by the time opening night tips off.
However, Brooklyn won’t have much of a chance to get the same preparation as most of its counterparts around the league. With another game in China coming up on Sunday, the Nets will have only 10 days between that matchup and their season opener on Oct. 22.
While the Nets will have another preseason contest on Friday, getting focused on the season after such a distracting time away will be tough. Not to say that the China games are bad by any means for the league, but there will certainly be an adjustment period for both teams featured as the regular season quickly approaches.
The NBA has tried to account for that by starting training camp a bit earlier for the teams with international play. Still, the problem of a quick turnaround upon return from those international games isn’t exactly addressed.
Of course, even if these games in China have a negative impact on the Nets upon season tipoff, it might not be much of a problem. No one expects the Nets to be all that competitive and these games leading the Nets to a slow start could strangely be a blessing in disguise, considering the team will be looking to tank this season.