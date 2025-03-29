Inside The Nets

Wizards Coming in Hungry vs. Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are facing a Washington Wizards squad with a chip on their shoulder.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena
Feb 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Brooklyn Nets are on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

The Nets played the Los Angeles Clippers at home last night, and now they have an easier matchup on paper against the Wizards, but it won't be easy for Brooklyn.

The Nets not only have a rest disadvantage, but they are playing against a Wizards team that has a lot to prove after their last game against the Indiana Pacers.

Washington surrendered 162 points in their 53-point loss to the Pacers on Thursday at home. Indiana shot just over 64 percent from the field, including 27 3-pointers. The 162-point performance is the most in the NBA this season.

It's the most points in regulation in a game since 2008, and ninth-most all-time in NBA history. The Wizards have to find a way to respond to that, and the Nets just so happen to be in the crossfire.

Washington has been much more improved since the trade deadline after jettisoning Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks for Khris Middleton and first-round pick AJ Johnson.

The team also has a veteran leader in Marcus Smart, who has also been a huge help for the young Wizards.

Out of the team's 16 wins this season, 10 of them have come in February or March, and two of those have come against the Nets.

If Brooklyn wants to avoid getting swept in the season series, it will have to fight back on the rest disadvantage and expected physicality from Washington.

