Nets Injury Report: Plenty of Rotation Players Out vs. Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off impressive back-to-back wins against the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies. They're now set to take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the chance to push their winning streak to three games.

The last time these two met, the Hawks won in Atlanta on Feb. 22, 115-104. Once again facing off at State Farm Arena, Brooklyn has the opportunity to get its first win of the season series, down 0-2. However, it could be a challenge when considering the latest injury report.

At 17-48, the Nets aren't in the market to win games, but a three-game winning streak is hard to ignore. They'll have a plethora of names sidelined, which will make it difficult to beat the Hawks at 34-31.

Ziaire Williams: OUT - Illness

Nolan Traoré: OUT - Rest

Michael Porter Jr.: OUT – Right Ankle Sprain

Day'Ron Sharpe: OUT – Left Thumb Sprain

Egor Dëmin: OUT – Left Plantar Fascia Injury Management

The latest injury report sees five key rotation players out. Williams was originally listed as questionable with an illness, but he won't play tonight. Dëmin, Traoré and Porter are three key starters who will not see the floor.

Dëmin, specifically, was shut down for the season to manage a left plantar fascia injury that had been lingering since before the regular season starter. He managed to put together an All-Rookie-esque season through it all, averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 38.5% shooting from three-point range.

As for the Hawks, they have one key player out and another questionable. They're hoping to pull off their eighth win in a row after stringing together impressive performances over the last three weeks. Interestingly enough, the first win of that stretch was against Brooklyn on Feb. 22.

Jonathan Kuminga: OUT - Left Knee Bone Bruise

Dyson Daniels: QUESTIONABLE - Left Great Toe Sprain

Kuminga has missed the last three games with a bone bruise, but has elevated his game since getting traded from the Golden State Warriors at this year's deadline. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a Hawk.

Meanwhile, Daniels is Atlanta's best defender, and if he is out tonight, it could provide some relief for the Nets on that end. The Australian guard is putting together another All-Defensive season, averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals a night.