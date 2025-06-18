Would Cam Johnson-for-Kuzma Trade with Bucks Be Worth It for the Brooklyn Nets?
A big-time trade could still go down between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks this summer, even if Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't involved. The "Greek Freak" had previously been the Nets' end goal, but as the two-time MVP is now believed to be staying in Milwaukee, the Bucks must make moves to further build around Antetokounmpo.
ESPN's Zach Kram put together the framework for a deal that sends Cam Johnson to the Bucks, returning Kyle Kuzma to Brooklyn along with a 2031 first-rounder and a 2032 first-round swap.
"Given the Bucks' extremely limited resources, who is the best current player they could conceivably add to support Giannis in a win-now posture? Johnson has never been an All-Star, but he has made immense strides in Brooklyn," Kram wrote Wednesday. "Always a tremendous shooter (39% career on 3-pointers), he has become an accomplished multilevel scorer who could try to fill the Middleton-shaped hole on Milwaukee's perimeter."
The Bucks shipped Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards last season for Kuzma, opting to further break up the core that won the NBA Finals in 2021. Middleton's departure followed Jrue Holiday's, who was traded for Damian Lillard in 2023. From a fit standpoint, Johnson would be perfect next to Antetokounmpo as a pure spot-up shooter.
However, would the Nets really part with Johnson for a package consisting of Kuzma, one first and one first swap?
"It's a fairly light return for trading Johnson -- an attractive trade target around the league -- while taking back Kuzma's contract," Kram continued. "But the Bucks' unprotected 2031 and 2032 picks might be so enticing that Brooklyn would go for it. Antetokounmpo would be pushing 37 years old at that point and perhaps gone from Milwaukee entirely."
Those picks could end up being quite high of Milwaukee ends up unraveling at the start of a new decade. It would be a risk, for sure, and the Nets may want a more definitive package if they do end up moving Johnson.
Still, it's an intriguing possibility nonetheless—especially if Brooklyn can manage to sign Antetokounmpo in the summer of 2029, assuming an extension isn't agreed upon by then.