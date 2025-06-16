Would the Nets Include Nic Claxton to Help Facilitate a Kevin Durant Trade?
Nearly one year ago, the Brooklyn Nets inked Nic Claxton to a four-year, $97 million extension. Claxton, the longest-tenured Net currently on Brooklyn's roster, saw his production drop in his first season under HC Jordi Fernandez and could be a target for several teams in need of a center.
The Los Angeles Lakers have repeatedly been named as suitors for the once-perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, although the Nets could look to send Claxton to a different Western Conference squad.
In an attempt to maximize its compensation for helping to facilitate Kevin Durant's exit from the Phoenix Suns, would Brooklyn include Claxton in trade negotiations?
All indications have pointed to Phoenix attempting to avoid entering a complete overhaul, rather hoping to reload with win-now and later pieces in exchange for Durant. The Suns need a center, and Claxton's $25.3 million cap hit for 2025-26 could help make the contracts work in a potential swap.
According to Jake Weinbach on X, Claxton is a possibility for Phoenix.
"The Nets have been mentioned as a potential facilitator in a deal for Kevin Durant," Weinbach wrote on June 13. "Brooklyn has a surplus of cap space and would be open to absorbing unwanted salary in exchange for valued assets. Phoenix could also target Nic Claxton to fill its current need at center."
Where things get tricky is when attempting to project Brooklyn's compensation. Yesterday, fans saw the Orlando Magic trade four unprotected first-rounders for Desmond Bane, on top of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, resetting the value for players of Bane's caliber.
Bane isn't a superstar, but he's a high-impact player who is just 26 years old.
Claxton, also 26 years old, likely isn't worth four firsts, but should easily garner two.
That's not including the Nets' potential compensation for taking on bloated contracts with their league-leading available cap space. If Claxton is to be included in the Durant deal, Brooklyn should walk away with no less than three first-round picks.
Parting ways with the veteran big man opens up several avenues for the Nets to explore this summer, including selecting a big man with their lottery pick at the NBA Draft on June 25.