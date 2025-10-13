Ziaire Williams Proves His Value as Nets’ Bargain Signing Shines vs. Suns
The Brooklyn Nets knew they were getting a steal when they traded Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic for Ziaire Williams last offseason. What they likely didn't know was that the former lottery selection would come to be the personification of Jordi Fernandez's desired identity.
His toughness was consistently on display last season, and Williams proved to be enough of an impact player to be handed a brand new contract from Brooklyn—a two-year, $12.5 million deal agreed to this summer.
In yesterday's narrow 111-109 win over the Phoenix Suns, Williams looked to be worth every penny.
The 24-year-old forward was sensational off the bench, leading the Nets' depth with 15 points and four rebounds through just 19 minutes of play. Williams shot 5-of-8 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, further proving himself worthy of a substantial role in Fernandez's rotation.
Now, Williams, who made 45 starts in 63 appearances last season, may transition into more of a sixth man given all the franchise's additions this summer. Assuming Michael Porter Jr. plays the small forward for Fernandez, he's essentially locked in as the starting three. However, if Fernandez opts to play Porter at power forward over 2023 first-rounder Noah Clowney, the door slightly opens for Williams to crack the first five.
That is, unless Fernandez chooses to go with Terance Mann, someone with a very similar skillset to that of Williams. In the end, Williams likely wins that battle due to seniority in the system, but both players would be great options at the three. That's not even mentioning Haywood Highsmith or 2025 first-rounder Drake Powell, each of whom could cut into Williams' minutes depending on their performance.
Still, the preseason performance shows that Williams is still very much someone the Nets need on the floor. If his offensive game can continue improving while his intangibles remain, the deal both sides agreed upon this summer will appear to be an absolute bargain for Brooklyn.
Three-and-D wings aren't difficult to find in the modern NBA, but every team needs at least one. Williams has an inside track to be the Nets' preferred "one," but they have plenty other options available—which should keep him motivated and hungry to continue improving.
Remember, he fizzled out of Memphis and completely revived his career in 63 regular season games under Fernandez. Imagine what he'll be able to show this season with another full summer of individual workouts.