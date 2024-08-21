Nets' Ben Simmons Workout Post Sparks Conversation Yet Again
Some things just never change, especially when it comes to Ben Simmons and offseason workout videos. At this point, it seems like every summer footage is released of the Brooklyn Nets' forward showing off his freakish athleticism and apparent improved shooting ability, all for none of it to translate once the season actually starts.
This time Simmons offered less of a glimpse into his offseason training, opting to release a photo of himself training with former 76ers teammate Matisse Thybulle. Both players have a knack for poor shooting, which was the primary focus of fan criticism.
"They building free housing 🥶🥶," one user commented, insinuating the two spent their workout throwing up "bricks."
"Pray for the Rim 🕊," another responded.
Unfortunately for Simmons, if even possible, until he returns to the star-studded form he once showed off the online heckling with continue. Fans have made up their minds on what they think of him as a player, and any action made by Simmons will fall under intense scrutiny.
"Two guys who never improved their offensive game," may have been the most accurate reaction of all.
The 28-year-old once argubaly had the brightest future of any NBA player, just for all the hype to come crashing down after the fateful 2021 game seven against the Atlanta Hawks. After arriving in Brooklyn, his situation didn;t improve much due to an inability to stay on the court.
He is owed $40.3 million in 2024-25 and will enter unrestricted free agency next summer.
