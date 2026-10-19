Assessing the Brooklyn Nets' Point Guard Rotation Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The Brooklyn Nets have several young, promising point guards in their rotation as they enter the 2026-27 season.

Egor Demin appears poised to take a leap in his game this season and handle more of the on-ball duties at point guard, with Mikel Brown Jr. and Nolan Traore set to enter the fray.

The Nets will also have Julius Randle handle a considerable amount of the playmaking duties, but his primary role will be a power forward, as he'll prioritize getting downhill for most of the game and imposing his will down low.

What can we expect from the Nets point guards this season? Let's take a look.

Egor Demin

Oct 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Demin's 3-point stroke has continued to look sharp throughout the season, but his improved ability to get downhill should open up his game in a myriad of ways this upcoming season.

He also showcased a lot more comfort and control with the ball in his hands and used his body to gain an advantage against smaller defenders, which could serve as a big-time advantage in the post.

Demin's improved strength should help him stay on the court for longer stretches and do things he couldn't do last season, but he might need a couple of more seasons for things to really start clicking for him.

Mikel Brown Jr.

Sep 28, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets Mikel Brown Jr. (0) talks with media at Brooklyn Nets HSS Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mikel Brown Jr. showcased incredible range and a promising-looking jumper in his lone preseason game.

His driving game and ability to get to the rim also look fluid, which could give him a clear advantage in blowing past defenders and scoring at the cup.

The Nets will likely want to see how well he can control the flow of the game and hunt for his shots as the season progresses, but they have to be in love with his mindset and current approach to the game.

Nolan Traore

Oct 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Mann (1) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (10) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan Traore has clearly put on a lot of strength and has looked better than ever, getting downhill and putting pressure on the rim.

His speed is his current best attribute, which opens up easy layup opportunities and causes defenders to collapse inside, opening up open shots for his teammates downtown.

Defensively, Traore doesn't get enough credit for his knack for closing off driving lanes and absorbing contact from bigger guards and wings.

Traore will likely be the main backup, but he could easily be a candidate for increased run in games where Demin and Brown struggle.